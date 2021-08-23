Monna Smith

Monna (Monnie) Smith, 98, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born August 27, 1922, in Elliott County, Kentucky, to Everett and Rebecca (Roe) Stone, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Ronald Smith, in June 1946, and he died September 19, 1983.

They were blessed with one child, James (Claire) Smith of Scott. Monnie was a grandmother to Christina Lynn Smith, who passed away in March 2017, and Ronald (Abby) Smith of Scott. She has three great-grandchildren, Kristen, Elijah, and Lucas. She also has one surviving sister, Mary Everman of Grayson, Kentucky, and a sister-in-law, Joanna Stone of Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by many, many, nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by friends in and around Van Wert, including Kenneth and Marilyn Merkle, and nephew Charles and wife Mary Alice Sanders, with whom she was very close.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph (Nellie), Chester, Jack (Genevieve), Ova (Maxine), Everett Jr., and George (Ruth); three sisters, Pearl (Leonard) Adkins, Gertrude (John) Bagley, and Marie (Jerry) Giar; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Marcile (Smith)Sanders; and a brother-in-law, Randall Everman. Also preceding her in death was a special family member, Charles Thatcher; his daughter,

Debra; and grandson Steven. She has lost many nephews and nieces.

Monnie spent many years working at the overall factory (Van Wert Manufacturing) in Van Wert and then General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family and friends, making her daughter-in-law’s dress. In addition to crocheting afghans and knitting doilies, she made many quilts.

We will forever miss and love you Mom, Grandma, GG!

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Ron Ruark officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, at the funeral home.