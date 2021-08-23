Onna M. Cramer

Onna M. Cramer, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

She was born April 4, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, to Richard and Mary (Hillary) Springer, who both preceded her in death. On November 30, 1974, she married the love of her life, Daniel Cramer. Together, they shared years of memories.

Onna was a 1974 graduate of Celina High School and retired as a teacher’s aide at Van Wert Elementary School after 22 years. She also taught children to play piano out of her home for 30 years. Onna enjoyed scrapbooking, reading on her tablet, and watching the old classic westerns and television shows.

Her family was the most important thing to her and she loved spoiling her grandchildren and taking them to water parks and zoos.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Daniel of Van Wert; a son, Derek (Ashley Schnepp) Cramer of Van Wert; two brothers, Mark (Sherry) Springer and Mike (Belinda) Springer, both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Harper and Pippa Cramer of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Onna will be observed privately by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Onna’s memory may be sent to American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.