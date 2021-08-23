Weekend HS tennis, CC, golf, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Saturday was a busy day on the local high school sports scene as seven girls’ tennis teams met at Van Wert High School, Crestview’s cross country team traveled to the Columbus area, Lincolnview golfers hit the links in Allen County and Van Wert’s boys and girls soccer teams opened their respective seasons.

Tennis

Cougar Classic results

St. Marys Memorial edged Van Wert for the third annual Cougar Classic title on Saturday.

The Lady Riders captured the team title with 37 points, while the Lady Cougars finished with 35 points. Elida finished third (28), followed by Lehman Catholic (15), Wauseon (11), and Ayersville and Lima Sr. (6 each)

Van Wert had two individual champions and one runner-up. Grace Lott defeated Memorial’s Charley Spencer 8-6 in the finals, while Natalie Benner beat Maddie White 8-5 in the finals. Mandy Burenga finished second at third singles after an 8-4 loss to Elida’s Taylor Crates.

The Lady Cougars will host Defiance at 4:30 today.

Cross Country

Crestview runs at OHSAA Invite

OBETZ — Crestview’s girls and boys cross country teams competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Early Season Invitational, held at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

The Lady Knights finished 27th out of 28 teams in the Division II-III team race. There were 280 runners in this race and leading the way for Crestview was Lauren Walls, who finished 114th with a time of 25:32. Megan Mosier finished 218th (30:37), followed by Baylee Miller (226th, 31:04), Kate Sawmiller (231st, 31:24), and Alexis Flagg (257th, 34:22).

The Knights were shorthanded for the boys’ race, but Hayden Tomlinson finished 120th out of 385 runners with a time of 19:55. He was followed by Isaiah Watts (130th, 20:09), Jayden Renner (200th, 21:31), and Gavin Grubb (259th, 23:13).

“This was a tough day to race with temperatures around 85, but the teams ran well for the conditions we had today,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “We had a great opportunity to run on the state course.”

Crestview’s next meet is Saturday at the Bob Schul Cross Country Invitational at West Milton.

Golf

Lincolnview competes at Springbrook

LIMA — Lincolnview finished seventh at the 10-team Allen East Invitational at Springbrook Golf Club on Saturday.

Evan Miller led the Lancers with a 79, while Landon Price and Grant Glossett each carded an 81. Dane Ebel finished with an 82 and Avery Slusher tallied an 85. As a team, Lincolnview finished with a score of 326.

St. Marys Memorial won the team title (296) by ten strokes over Botkins (306).

Lincolnview will play Spencerville at Tamarac Golf Course today.

Soccer

Coldwater 9 Van Wert 0

Van Wert fell 9-0 to Coldwater in the girls’ soccer season opener at the high school/middle school soccer field on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars will host Delphos Jefferson at 5 p.m. today.

Cory-Rawson 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

RAWSON — Van Wert opened the 2021 boys’ soccer season with a 4-0 loss at Cory-Rawson on Saturday.

The Cougars are slated to play at Ottoville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.