Wiffleball champs!

Saturday’s Wren Wiffleball Tournament championship game at Wrenway Park turned out to be a one-run contest and the Ball Busters were crowned as 2021 champions after a 4-3 win over Hometown Parlor. The two-day tournament returned to the official Wiffleball Capital of Ohio after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent