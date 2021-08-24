Collage created using TurboCollage software from www.TurboCollage.com

Shown are photos from Tuesday’s unearthing of a time capsule that was buried there November 28, 1971, to commemorate the county’s sesquicentennial (150th) celebration. The capsule, which remains sealed within its concrete covering, will be formally opened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, in the Ag Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds during this year’s fair. Notables on hand for the unearthing included County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger and Todd Wolfrum and County Engineer Kyle Wendel, whose workers unearthed the capsule, as well as Historical Society trustees, as well as Jean Owens and Sherry Hughes, who were both on hand when the capsule was first placed in the ground on the front lawn of the Clark House back in 1971. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent