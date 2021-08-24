Calvary sponsors grief support activities

Independent staff and submitted information

GriefShare is a special seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of someone they loved. The meetings, sponsored by Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, include video sessions that are designed to help participants successfully travel through their grief journey … where hurting people find understanding, healing, and hope.

Those who have experienced a loss through death should consider joining the group on Tuesday evenings September 7-November 30, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Calvary Evangelical Church,

Co-facilitators are Wayne and Linda Taylor, and Dixie Painter and there will be a fee of $15 that includes the cost of workbooks.

For more information contact Linda Taylor at 419.605.2247 or ldtaylor1947@yahoo.com.