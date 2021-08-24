The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Last 2021 city brush pick-up August 30

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has scheduled the final brush pick-up this year for the week of  Monday, August 30.  

Those planning to participate must have brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place brush next to the curb and away from poles, trees, and other obstructions.

City workers will not pick up the following:

  • Limbs longer than 4 inches in diameter and more than 10 feet long
  • Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors (property owners are responsible for removing these)
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes
  • Leaves

POSTED: 08/24/21 at 11:07 pm. FILED UNDER: News