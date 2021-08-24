Last 2021 city brush pick-up August 30

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has scheduled the final brush pick-up this year for the week of Monday, August 30.

Those planning to participate must have brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place brush next to the curb and away from poles, trees, and other obstructions.

City workers will not pick up the following: