Last 2021 city brush pick-up August 30
Independent staff and submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has scheduled the final brush pick-up this year for the week of Monday, August 30.
Those planning to participate must have brush out by 7 a.m. that Monday. Place brush next to the curb and away from poles, trees, and other obstructions.
City workers will not pick up the following:
- Limbs longer than 4 inches in diameter and more than 10 feet long
- Brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors (property owners are responsible for removing these)
- Brush placed in bags or boxes
- Leaves
POSTED: 08/24/21 at 11:07 pm. FILED UNDER: News