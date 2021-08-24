Random Thoughts: matches and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Opening weekend results, intriguing WBL games, two somewhat unusual matchups and more hot fall sports weather.

After one week

The Midwest Athletic Conference went 7-3 and the Western Buckeye League went 6-4 during the opening weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

The Northwest Conference went 5-3, but it was a rough weekend for the Green Meadows Conference, which went 2-6.

WBL

Friday is when WBL teams will open league play and there are a couple of intriguing matchups on the schedule.

Ottawa-Glandorf will travel to Wapakoneta with both teams trying to avoid an 0-2 start, while 1-0 Defiance travels to 1-0 St. Marys Memorial. Those two teams won defensive struggles last week, with 24 combined points in the two games. It won’t be surprising to see a low-scoring game this week.

Not common

One of the more odd matchups on this week’s football slate is Minster at Columbus Crusaders, a club team. The game will not count in OHSAA computer rankings.

The Crusaders play other club teams from around Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky. This is what it says on their website:

“Crusader high school football is a Christ-centered, athlete-focused, Division VII competitive football program with experienced coaches and state-of-the-art training programs and facilities. Players benefit from one-on-one instruction and opportunities to play early and often throughout their high school careers. Crusader coaches focus on preparing players for college-level football with the newest techniques and up-tempo offensive schemes. Crusaders compete against top high school and prep school teams throughout Ohio and the surrounding Midwest.”

The Crusaders are 1-0 after a 12-0 win over Tri-State King’s Crusaders of Harlan, Indiana.

Then there’s Coldwater’s next opponent, Cincinnati Oak Hills, a Division I program. This will be the only non-Division I opponent the Highlanders will face all season.

By the way, Oak Hill is riding a 20-game losing streak.

It seems like it’s difficult for MAC teams to find non-conference opponents, mainly because of the conference’s strong reputation.

COVID-19

I don’t want to be a downer, but it’s almost a certainty that at least area one high school football game will be wiped out by COVID-19 this season.

Last week, at least six games were canceled statewide and at least a couple of games have already been called off this weekend. None of them were in the area, but the closest ones were in the Toledo area.

Unfortunately, it’s just a matter of time.

Hot

If the forecast holds up, get ready for another hot Football Friday.

I don’t know about everyone else, but bring on cool crisp October nights. 55 or so at kickoff. That’s much better than 82 with humid conditions at game time.

In fact, it would be nicer if it was cooler for the remaining outdoor fall sports – golf, soccer, tennis and cross country.

