Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Monday was another busy day for local high school sports teams, with volleyball, tennis, golf and soccer games on the schedule.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Paulding 1

Van Wert opened the 2021 season by defeating Paulding in exciting fashion 18-25, 27-25, 28-26, 25-21 at Van Wert High School on Monday.

Carlee Young led the Lady Cougars with 34 digs and a pair of aces, while Mariana Ickes, Finley Foster and Maria Bagley each had 23 digs. Finley also had 23 assists and Jordan Blythe had 10 kills and five blocks. Kayla Krites contributed eight blocks in the win.

Van Wert will host Lincolnview tonight.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Defiance 0

Van Wert swept Defiance, winning all three singles matches and both doubles matches at home on Monday.

1st singles: Grace Lott over Reece Miller 6-0, 6-0.

2nd singles: Natalie Benner over Mya Garcia 6-1, 6-0.

3rd singles: Mandy Burenga over Marissa Martinez 6-2, 6-1.

1st doubles: Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce over Monse Martinez and Ava Shock 6-1, 6-4.

2nd doubles: Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman over Alex Rittner and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4).

Van Wert (2-2, 2-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Bryan at 4:30 today.

Golf

Van Wert 166 Celina 178

Van Wert earned another Western Buckeye League win with a 166-178 victory over Celina at Willow Bend on Monday.

Jace Fast, who recorded birdies on the 6th and 7th holes, was the match medalist after finishing with a fine round of 36, giving him match medalist honors four matches so far. Runner-Up medalist honors went to Blake Bohyer as he carded a 42. TJ Stoller added to the team score with a nice round of 43 and Keaton Foster rounded out the scoring for the Cougars with a 45. Sam Houg carded a 47 and AJ Proffitt contributed a 49.

“The scores continue to get better each match and this is mostly due to the work these guys are putting in weekly,” head coach Kim Doidge said. “Now we just have to get the big numbers out of the way and make more pars to keep the individual and team scores coming down.”

The Cougars (3-1, 2-1 WBL) will host Ottoville at Willow Bend at 4:30 today.

Lincolnview 171 Ada 221 Spencerville 235

Lincolnview improved to 4-0 in Northwest Conference play by defeating Ada and Spencerville at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday.

Evan Miller led the Lancers with a 40, followed by Dane Ebel (43) and Landon Price and Grant Glossett (44 each).

The Lancers are scheduled to host Ada, Columbus Grove and Crestview at Hickory Sticks at 4:30 today.

Leipsic 180 Crestview 206

OTTAWA — Evan Scarlett fired a 46 but the Knights fell to Leipsic 180-206 at Pike Run Golf Course on Monday.

Will Sharpe carded a 49, followed by Brady Petrie (53) and Trey Skelton (58).

Leipsic’s Mason Brandt was the match medalist with a score of 38.

Crestview, Ada, Columbus Grove and Lincolnview will play at Hickory Sticks at 4:30 today.

Lincolnview girls defeat Antwerp

WOODBURN (IN) — The Lady Lancers picked up their first win of the season by defeating Antwerp at Pond-A-River Golf Club on Monday.

The 231 score by Lincolnview was a season-best by 34 strokes. Antwerp had just three golfers, giving the Lady Lancers the win by default.

Zoey Tracy (42) and Liz Phillips (54) each fired career-best scores. Paige Dunn chipped in with a 65 and Sydney King finished with a 70.

Antwerp was led by match medalist McCartney Lucas, who carded a 40.

Lincolnview (1-2) is scheduled to host St. Henry on Wednesday.

Soccer

Delphos Jefferson 8 Van Wert 1

The Lady Cougars dropped to 0-2 on the season with an 8-1 loss to Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Van Wert’s lone goal was scored by Catanna Saum, with an assist by Syd Dowler.

Van Wert (0-2) is scheduled to play at Crestview on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Delphos St. John’s 1

CONVOY — Addison Williman, Addyson Dowler and Adessa Alvarez each scored goals and Crestview took the season opener with a 3-1 victory over Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Josie Williamson had an assist and goalie Emily Karcher finished with nine saves for the Lady Knights.

Crestview (1-0) will host Van Wert on Thursday.