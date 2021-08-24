Swim team sets meeting date for parents

Submitted information

The Van Wert Marlins swim team is preparing for another great season of swim.

A Parent Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, September 27, at the Van Wert YMCA and the first practice of the season will take place on Monday, October 4. At the meeting, prospective parents will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of seasoned parents, board members and head coach Danni Chiles. The Marlins swim team is open to ages 5-18 years old.

Not only has swimming proven to be fun, but statistics also show it is great exercise for any child and serves well as great cross-training and conditioning for other sports. The Van Wert Marlins swim team is a great opportunity to try a new competitive sport. It is not required that all practices or all meets be attended throughout the winter and is flexible for each child and family.

The goal of the Van Wert Marlins is providing a positive, fun competitive swim team program for area children and their families. The Team is overseen by a volunteer Booster Club which is a registered and insured 501©3 organization. Any parent or interested person may be a member of the Booster Club.

Please email vanwertmarlins@gmail.com for additional information about the Marlins swim team.