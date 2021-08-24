United Way announces campaign theme

Independent staff and submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County was established in 1922 to “increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another.” For 99 years, the United Way of Van Wert County has been caring for less fortunate members of the community.

The campaign theme this year is “Neighborhood of Good” and the 2021-22 campaign video shows how no matter what the situation might be, there is an agency or program for everyone. The United Way invites people to visit its website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org to check out the new campaign video starring “Jake” from United Way.

The campaign goal is set at $500,000 and was established by 2021-22 Campaign Chair Jacob Hamman. With the success of last year’s campaign, the organization is confident the Van Wert community has the heart to make this goal happen yet again,this year.

The United Way has been leading the way with programs and agencies that have supported local residents during the hard times. Every donation is one step closer to giving the 30 United Way agencies the funding necessary for them to provide for those in need in the community.

Last year, the United Way kicked things off with yard sign (see photo) sales that brought in a little over $5,000. Because it was such a great turnout, the United Way has decided to sell them again this year. The organization’s community partner is State Farm Agent Tisha Fast. Fast is a United Way board member and very involved in her community.

Those who agree to become a community partner with the United Way authorize their business’ involvement at events and fundraisers throughout the campaign year. To purchase a $25 yard sign and join the Neighborhood of Good, visit United Way online on its Facebook page, its website, or stop by the United Way office at 136 E. Main St. and speak with the friendly staff.

For help navigating the website, or for more information, call the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Area residents’ consideration in donating to this year’s campaign is vital to those in need in the Van Wert County community.