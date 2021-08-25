VW woman gets jail for probation violation

Independent staff

Three people appeared for criminal hearings over the past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Lisa Dull, 58, of Van Wert, admitted violating her probation by being convicted of a theft offense while on probation and by failing a drug test. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, starting immediately, and to have her community control period extended through November 29, 2022.

Raymond Bressler, 57, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of attempted cultivation of marijuana, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to three years of unsupervised community control, with the condition that he have no law violations except minor misdemeanors, and his property is subject to search during the community control period.

Rodney Knauss, 32, of Scott, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and requested, and was granted, a continuance of his jury trial, which was scheduled for September 13. A new pretrial conference was set for September 13.