Lincolnview tops Van Wert in straight sets

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview looked in mid-season form during Tuesday’s season opener at Van Wert, as the Lancers cruised to a straight set 25-16, 25-7, 25-16 win over the Lady Cougars.

“I am very excited and pleased with the win tonight,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “I thought we played through some first game nerves and found a good rhythm in sets two and three. Our blocks got some good touches on the ball while our hitters were able to score.”

“Credit Lincolnview for keeping the offensive pressure on us,” Van Wert head coach Jeff Marbaugh said. “We did not handle the ball that well to keep the pressure on them.”

After a kill by Maria Bagley the Lady Cougars trailed 8-6 then 15-13 later in the first set, but a kill by Carsyn Looser sparked a 10-3 Lincolnview run. Bailey, Jordan Blythe and Kayla Krites each went on to finish with three kills.

“Van Wert was a very scrappy team,” Evans said. “We can’t afford to give teams points from our service errors or any errors for that matter. That allows them to get right back in to the game.”

Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher (15) and McKayla Blankemeyer (19) go up high to block a hit by Van Wert’s Maria Bagley (5). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Lancers started fast in the second set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead then expanding it to 11-3 on a kill and block by McKayla Blankemeyer. The Lady Cougars rattled off five of the next six points but it was all Lincolnview from there. With freshman Grace Brickner at the service line, the Lancers scored the final 12 points of the match, including four kills by Kendall Bollenbacher and three by Kendall Klausing.

In the third set, Van Wert trailed 9-6 then 12-9 after an ace by Carlee Young, but Lincolnview was able to pull away for the victory. Bollenbacher recorded six more kills, while Blankemeyer added three.

“Being a mix of young and old, I was pleased with the leadership from our upperclassmen,” Evans said. “Kendall Bollenbacher is a prime example of what a leader should be and she did an outstanding job tonight in leading her team.”

“Carsyn Looser is another very powerful attacker. She had some nice line attacks. McKayla Blankemeyer and Kendall Klausing also did well at blocking and attacking. I also felt our passing was to target allowing our setters to set in-system attacks.”

Van Wert will open Western Buckeye League play at Celina on Friday and Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action at Delphos St. John’s on Friday.