Sarah Joann Spath, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne.

She was born November 25, 1935, in Cleveland, the daughter of Victor and Wilma (Malzan) Cipolla, who both preceded her in death. On December 17, 1966, she married Robert P. Spath, who passed away December 15, 2011.

Joann retired, with her husband Robert, from Howard Johnson’s in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after living in Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Florida and traveling to many other places throughout the U.S. during their adventures.

She was sweet and always loving to her son, Bobby, his wife, Sara, and their five children, Rachel, Bobby Jr., Noah, Lizzie, and Eli, whom she adored and talked about often. She looked forward to heaven and the hope of being with Jesus.

Surviving are her children, David (Nola) Zarko of Strongsville and Robert (Sara) Spath of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Phil Cipolla of Middlefield, Victor Cipolla of Seven Hills, and Fred Cipolla of Walton Hills; and two sisters, Laura Orosz of Twinsburg and Diane Mattasolio of Friendswood, Texas.

