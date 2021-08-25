Volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview’s volleyball season began with a victory, golf teams from Lincolnview, Crestview and Van Wert had the clubs out, Van Wert’s tennis team hosted a tough Bryan team and in soccer action, the Cougars were shut out by Ottoville.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Paulding 1

PAULDING — The Lady Knights began their 2021 season on the road on Tuesday and returned home with a 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 win over former NWC foe Paulding.

Laci McCoy led Crestview with 19 kills and 11 digs, while Myia Etzler had 13 kills and 13 digs. Ellie Kline had a team high 21 digs, while Cali Gregory was 14-14 at the service line with three aces. Olivia Heckler was 20-20 with an ace, Kline was 14-14 with an ace and Etzler finished 17-18 with an ace.

Crestview is scheduled to host Archbold and Stryker on Saturday.

Golf

Lincolnview 165 Columbus Grove 168 Crestview 189 Ada 204

Lincolnview improved to 5-0 in the Northwest Conference in a quad at Hickory Sticks.

Aiden Hardesty shot a 40 to lead the Lancers, followed by Avery Slusher (41) and Evan Miller and Grant Glossett, who each fired a 42.

Evan Scarlett led Crestview with a 42, while Will Sharpe carded a 46. Trey Skelton finished with a 49, followed by Dru Gray. The 189 team score was a season low for the Knights.

Lincolnview and Crestview are scheduled to compete at the Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

Ottoville 166 Van Wert 171

At Willow Bend, Van Wert’s Jace Fast and Ottoville’s Michael Turnwald shared co-match medalist honors but the Big Green finished five strokes better than the Cougars, 166-171.

Van Wert is scheduled to play Bryan at Riverside Greens in Stryker on Thursday.

Fort Recovery 199 Crestview 259 (girls)

At Hickory Sticks, Fort Recovery defeated Crestview 199-259 on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights were led by Elizabeth Gent (58), followed by Ashley Motycka (63), Mattie Leppard (64) and Cameron Sinn (74).

Crestview is scheduled to host Ayersville on Thursday.

Tennis

Bryan 5 Van Wert 0

Bryan swept Van Wert 5-0 at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

The first singles match between Grace Lott and Emille Bassett was tied 3-3 when Lott retired, giving the win to Bassett. At second singles, Kaitlyn Posey defeated Natalie Benner 6-1, 6-0 and at third singles, McKenzie Adams posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mandy Burenga.

Bryan’s first doubles team of Reese Grothause and Haylee Wheeler recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Piper Pierce and Livvi Quillen, while the second doubles team of Brooke Taylor and Katie Seaman beat Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 6-1, 6-1.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play at Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Soccer

Ottoville 13 Van Wert 0

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville’s Will Miller scored five goals and the Big Green dominated Van Wert on Tuesday, defeating the Cougars 13-0.

The Cougars (0-2) are scheduled to host Bryan on Thursday.