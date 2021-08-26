County has 1 death, 72 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an additional death of a resident of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 57. The age range of the deceased is between 60 and 69 years. The health department also reports an increase of 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, August 19, for a total of 2,672 confirmed cases. There are three known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date, the health department has given 11,352 COVID-19 vaccinations. The county continues to see a high rate of transmission and to meet the CDC definition of a high transmission community (the level of community transmission indicators is based on the total new cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage of positive cases in the past seven days. This data can be found on the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/-covid-data-tracker.)

As cases rise, the probability of encountering someone with the disease increases. Preventative measures are vital.

Wear a mask — it is proven to reduce the chance of getting COVID.

Maintain distance from those who don’t live in one’s household.

Stay home when sick and test for COVID when appropriate.

Stay away from others for as long as a person can spread illness — whether the illness is COVID or another disease.

Regularly wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and maximize ventilation.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at all clinics. FDA has granted full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and older. Emergency authorization has been given for Pfizer vaccine for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

The health department is also offering an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised individuals only (click here for more information). The patient must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago. Additional doses or booster shots are not available at this time for anyone else.

The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Wednesday, September 1, noon-2 p.m., at the Fairgrounds Commercial Building

Thursday, September 2, 2-4 p.m., at the County Health Department

Unless specified, the clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose, anyone eligible to receive a second dose of that vaccine, and immunocompromised individuals eligible for a third dose. Bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance info. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as provide proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.