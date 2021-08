Crestview golfers defeat Fort Jennings

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS – Evan Scarlett was the match medalist and led Crestview a 182-194 victory over Fort Jennings at Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.

Scarlett fired a 41 for the Knights, followed by Will Sharpe (44), Trey Skelton (45) and Brady Petrie (52).

Gavin Schimmoeller led the Musketeers with a 43.

The Knights are scheduled to play at the Wayne Trace Invitational today.