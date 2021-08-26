Trinity has busy week of concerts planned

Independent staff and submitted information

Trinity

Trinity will have a busy week as the summer starts to wind down in the month of September.

On Friday, September 3, the trio will be at the Van Wert County Fair in the Music Pavilion, starting at 6 p.m. This should be a great night as the group opens for Jeff and Sheri Easter.

On Sunday, September 5, Trinity will be in concert at Huggy Bear Campgrounds near Middle Point. The service will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited.

A Labor Day concert will wrap things up as they take the stage with The Morse Family from 4-7 p.m. in the Music Pavilion at the Van Wert County Fair.