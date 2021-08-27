Fair to hold Buckeye Bash for OSU opener

Independent staff and submitted information

Are you ready for some Ohio State football?

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society (fair board) will be holding a Buckeye Bash in the Entertainment Tent (west of the Commercial Building) on Thursday, September 2, starting at 8 p.m.

The Buckeyes kick off the season that day with a Big 10 match-up on the road against Minnesota, and the fairgrounds has created the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the game with friends and family: the Buckeyes, a big screen, and beer available to purchase in the tent.

In addition, those wanting to watch the Buckeyes at the fairgrounds can also stop on their way and purchase their favorite fair food for the game.

Go Bucks!