The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night.

WBL

Van Wert 45 Celina 7
Elida 34 Kenton 0
Shawnee 14 Bath 7
St. Marys Memorial 56 Defiance 0
Wapakoneta 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 13

Non-conference

Allen East 61 Perry 20
Arlington 35 Ada 0
Ayersville 33 Delphos Jefferson 26
Bluffton 34 Pandora-Gilboa 28 (OT)
Brookville 28 Anna 22
Coldwater 14 Oak Hills 6
Columbus Grove 52 Paulding 7
Crestview 44 Hicksville 18
Edgerton 60 Hilltop 0
Edon 41 Antwerp 26
Fort Recovery 28 Urbana 9
Leipsic 41 Fairview 6
Marion Local 10 McComb 0
New Bremen 58 Lehman Catholic 0
Patrick Henry 17 Wayne Trace 6
Spencerville 35 Parkway 20
Tinora 23 Wauseon 13

Toledo Rogers at Lima Sr – canceled

Saturday

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s
Minster vs. Columbus Crusaders
St. Henry vs. Fort Frye

POSTED: 08/27/21 at 10:13 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports