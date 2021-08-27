Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night.

WBL

Van Wert 45 Celina 7

Elida 34 Kenton 0

Shawnee 14 Bath 7

St. Marys Memorial 56 Defiance 0

Wapakoneta 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 13

Non-conference

Allen East 61 Perry 20

Arlington 35 Ada 0

Ayersville 33 Delphos Jefferson 26

Bluffton 34 Pandora-Gilboa 28 (OT)

Brookville 28 Anna 22

Coldwater 14 Oak Hills 6

Columbus Grove 52 Paulding 7

Crestview 44 Hicksville 18

Edgerton 60 Hilltop 0

Edon 41 Antwerp 26

Fort Recovery 28 Urbana 9

Leipsic 41 Fairview 6

Marion Local 10 McComb 0

New Bremen 58 Lehman Catholic 0

Patrick Henry 17 Wayne Trace 6

Spencerville 35 Parkway 20

Tinora 23 Wauseon 13

Toledo Rogers at Lima Sr – canceled

Saturday

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s

Minster vs. Columbus Crusaders

St. Henry vs. Fort Frye