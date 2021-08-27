Off Stage announces cast for new comedy

Independent staff and submitted information

Off Stage Productions has announced the cast and crew for its fall dinner theatre production of The Wild Women of Winedale, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy.

Directors Matt Krol and Travis Nihiser say they are thrilled to be working with such a diverse and talented group of performers — both audience-favorite veterans and actors new to Off Stage Productions.

Cast and directors for the upcoming Off Stage Productions comedy, The Wild Women of Winedale, include (front row, from the left) directors Travis Nihiser and Matt Krol; (middle row) Mary Weisman, Brittney Boaz, Rache’ Bolton, Ibiza Pearson; (back row) Amy McConn, Jennifer Rigdon, Terri Stevens, Lisa Morgan, Stephanie Wagner, and Lisa Eichler. Off Stage Productions photo

Actors and the roles they are playing are as follows:

Stephanie Wagner (Doreen Whitman), Amy McConn (Fanny Wild Cantrelle), Jennifer Rigdon (Willa Wild), Lisa Morgan (Johnnie Faye Wild), Brittney Boaz (Betty Dunlap), Terri Stevens (Glenda Bates), Mary Weisman (Flo Hudson), Lisa Eichler (Nora Griffin), and Rache’ Bolton (Edith Macklin).

The stage manager for the production is Ibiza Pearson, while the customer is Julie Lang.

The Wild Women of Winedale is a joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy that focuses on three women at a crossroads in their lives: the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years — including the early demise of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now, as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope, and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man — preferably a man with a house, since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.

These women’s lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants — especially them.

With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes, and their relationships so they can move their lives forward. Together, they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure.

This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive audience members wild with laughter, as well as motivate them to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china.

Performances will be held in the commons area of Vantage Career Center on October 15-17 and 22-24. Enter through the rear doors, where there will be plenty of parking spaces available. Friday performances are “Popcorn Nights”. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30. Saturday and Sunday dinner shows include a full buffet, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, with the buffet at 7, and the show starting at 8 those evenings. Sundays are matinees, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m., with the buffet at 1 p.m. and the show beginning at 2 those afternoons.

Reservations will open for Off Stage members on September 27 and to the general public on September 29. Call the box office at 419.605.6708. For more information, go to http://offstagetheatre.com or on Facebook at