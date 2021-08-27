OHSAA announces football playoff change

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced an important change regarding the 2021 football playoffs.

Due to an increasing number of games being canceled due to COVID-19, the minimum number of rated varsity football games that a school must play has been lowered to five games instead of eight for the 2021 season.

The Harbin computer ratings will be used this season and teams must qualify for the playoffs, which will include the top 16 schools in each region.

The regular-season ends Saturday, October 23 and the playoff qualifiers will be announced Sunday, October 24. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 2-4.