Roundup: volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf

Volleyball

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

CELINA — Celina swept Van Wert, posting a 25-14, 25-15, 25-6 win over Van Wert in Thursday’s Western Buckeye League opener.

Carlee Young had a team high eight digs, while Marianna Ickes had seven digs and a pair of kills. Finley Foster finished with six digs, five assists, two kills and a block, while Kayla Krites had a team leading three kills. Jordanne Blythe had two blocks.

Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL) will play at Kalida on Tuesday.

Soccer

Crestview 7 Van Wert 1 (girls)

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle scored four goals, Addison Williman scored two and Addyson Dowler added one goal and Crestview defeated Van Wert 7-1 on Thursday.

Williman finished with a pair of assists, while Castle, Dowler and Macy Kulwicki each had one. Emily Karcher had three saves.

Jules McClure scored Van Wert’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half.

Crestview (2-0) will play Lima Sr. Saturday and Van Wert (0-3) will play at Celina on Tuesday.

Bryan 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

Bryan shut out Van Wert 4-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-4) will host Celina next Thursday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 4 Van Wert 0

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta recorded wins at second and third singles and at both doubles spots, with the first singles match against Van Wert to be completed at a later time.

Individual results were not available.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

Golf

Van Wert 158 Bryan 177

STRYKER — Van Wert improved to 4-2 in dual matches with a 158-177 win over Bryan at Riverside Greens in Stryker on Thursday.

Jace Fast and Bryan’s Drew Dauber each shot a 38 and finished as co-match medalists. It was a night of personal bests as Blake Bohyer and Keaton Foster each carded their best rounds of their season with a pair of 39s and Sam Houg rounded out the scoring with his best round of 42. AJ Proffitt finished with a 47 and TJ Stoller fired a 49.

Ian Rex and Christian Wahlenhorst competed in a 2-on-2 junior varsity match and came out victorious as well.

The Cougars will return to action on Monday against Wapakoneta at Willow Bend.

Lincolnview 245 Delphos Jefferson 254 (girls)

Zoey Tracy shot a career best 41 and was the match medalist and led Lincolnview to a nine-stroke victory, 245-254, at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Liz Phillips carded a 66, while Paige Dunn and Sydney King each finished with a 69.

Rachel Ryan led the Wildcats with a 56, followed by Ariel Wallace (62), Chloe Kroger (69) and Ava Munoz (69).

Lincolnview (2-3) is scheduled to face Crestview at Hickory Sticks on Monday.