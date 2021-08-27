Shelter groundbreaking…

The Van Wert County Humane Society recently held an official groundbreaking for its new shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. Humane Society board members, volunteers, and Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson, were in attendance. Also present were Brad Ream, project manager, Alexander & Bebout; Eric Schmeising, Garmann/Miller Architects; Seth Baker, Van Wert County Foundation; County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger; County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach; and Mayor Ken Markward. Construction is set to begin soon, with completion in approximately six months. Fundraising efforts have continued for the building interior and donations can be made by contacting White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Humane Society photo