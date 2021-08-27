Volleyball: Lancers beat Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview had no problem with Delphos St. John’s, winning 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 on Friday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the Lancers with 13 kills and was 15-of-17 from the service line with a pair of aces. She also had seven digs.

Breck Evans was 15-of-16 serving with three aces and had 20 assists, while McKayla Blankemeyer had a team-high five blocks and Grace Brickner finished with eight digs.

Lincolnview (2-0) will host Antwerp at 5:30 today.