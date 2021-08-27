VWHS Class of 1961’s reunion postponed

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1961’s 60th reunion scheduled for September 18 has been postponed.

The decision was made due to rising health and well-being concerns for each individual.

A new date of June 11, 2022, has been set for reunion and new information will be forthcoming. Those who need refunds for this year can contact Sandra (Hipsley) Wilson at sandyew@usa.net.