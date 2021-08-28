Susan L. Weeden

Susan L. Weeden, 65, of Delphos, passed away at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 9, 1955, in Tampa, Florida, to Carl and Doris (Belton) Hjort, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Jim Weeden on July 7, 1983, and he survives in Delphos.

Susan is also survived by a son, Ryan Weeden of Delphos; a granddaughter, Kristen Schnipke; a grandson, Desmond J. Ripley; and a brother, Carl (Terry Ann) Hjort Jr. of Lakeland, Florida.

She was also preceded in death by a son, David Ripley, and a daughter, Elisha Weeden.

Susan was a homemaker, with her family being her top priority, along with raising them with her strong Christian values. She was a self-taught computer whiz and built her own computers. In her spare time, Susan enjoyed horseback riding, working on computers, and gardening. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 3035 in Delphos.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.