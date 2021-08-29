ODOT lists VW County highway projects

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, between Middle Point-Wetzel Road in Van Wert County and Lincoln Highway in Allen County, will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project.

U.S. 30 near Middle Point will have drainage maintenance. The work is not expected to impact traffic.

Middle Point Wetzel Road at U.S. 224 is open following a culvert replacement.

Market Street, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street in the city of Van Wert, is open following a project to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Brief temporary closures may be needed for finish work. Visit the project page.

Districtwide

All overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices.

All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, Ohio 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.