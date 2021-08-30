Carl W. Whitaker

Carl W. Whitaker, 89, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Carl W. Whitaker

He was born June 21, 1932, in Ossian, Indiana, to Orval P. Whitaker and Esta Pearl (Brittsan) Whitaker, who both preceded him in death. On February 9, 1952, he married Lola M. (Eibling) Whitaker, who survives.

In addition to Lola, four children survive, Brent (Sharon) Whitaker of Willshire, Dr. Joe (Daryle) Whitaker of Tampa, Florida, Lisa Christman of Deshler, and Craig (Lisa) Whitaker of Decatur, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Janice Marie Thatcher, Thelma Jean Whitaker, and Mary Teeple; a son-in-law, Tim Christman; and one great-granddaughter, Whitlee Hughes.

Carl was a 1950 graduate of Wren High School and attended Ohio City United Methodist Church. He had worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, then retired from Selking International in Decatur with over 44 years of service. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and anything mechanical, as well as going to many tractor pull competitions. He and Lola spent many winters in Florida. Carl liked being with family and friends and never missed a chance to go get ice cream.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. Burial with follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 3, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Defiance Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.