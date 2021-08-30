Flags to fly at half-staff for OD awareness

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — In honor of the lives lost to overdose and to recognize and raise awareness for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, Governor DeWine on Monday ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 30 in June, designating Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 each year to remember those lost to overdose and to encourage action to prevent those deaths. Ohio Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for all Ohioans to stand beside those who have lost loved ones to an overdose and those who have a substance use disorder and are working toward recovery.

To learn more about Ohio’s work to address opioid addiction, visit recoveryohio.gov. People, or their loved ones, who need help for a substance use disorder can call the Ohio CareLine at 800.720.9616 for free, confidential assistance from a trained counselor.