Jo E. Reichert

Jo E. Reichert, 68, of Wren, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence.

Jo was born January 1, 1953, in Decatur, Indiana, to Lester and Ethel (Bunner) Brunner who both preceded her in death. On November 26, 1976, she married Joseph Reichert.

Jo was a homemaker. She loved her family and caring for her husband. She loved others by sharing her gift of cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Reichert of Wren; four children, Lachelle (Scott) Clifton, Joshua Reichert, Luke (Kristy) Reichert, and Zachary (Tara Burkhart) Reichert, all of Wren; a brother, Larry (Mary Lou) Brunner of Decatur; one sister, Barb (Tom) Roudebush of Monroe, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Mekale (Jeremy) Tribolet, Colby Clifton, Chase Reichert, Alex Reichert, Bailey Reichert, Gavyn Reichert, Ariah Reichert, Emory Reichert, Clancey, Faye Ann, and Prestyn; and a great-grandchild, Mavery Tribolet.

Jo was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Brunner, and one sister, Sandy Tumbleson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, with Pastor Rocky Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Community Chest or Mt. Zion U.B. Church.

