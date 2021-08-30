Knight runners compete at Schul Invite

Van Wert independent sports

WEST MILTON — The Crestview Knights finished 17th out of 25 teams and the Lady Knights competed at the Bob Schul Cross Country Invitational held at Milton-Union High School on Saturday.

Hayden Tomlinson led the boys’ squad with a 38th place finish and a time of 18:45, followed by Isaiah Watts (58th, 19:08), Jayden Renner (87th, 19:42), Gavin Grubb (163rd, 21:08), and Nolan Walls (179th, 21:31). More than 300 runners took part in the race.

Minster won the boys’ team title and Botkins was the runner-up.

The Lady Knights had four racers and didn’t have a team score, but Lauren Walls led the pack by placing 40th with a time of 23:15, followed by Megan Mosier (75th, 25:31), Baylee Miller (102nd, 26:30) and Alexis Flagg (145th, 31:11).

Just like the boys, Minster and Botkins took the top two spots.

“Both teams ran well at a very competitive meet,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “Nolan Walls ran 39 seconds faster than his previous best. This was a great start for him.”

Crestview’s next scheduled meet is the Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational this Saturday.