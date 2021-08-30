On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Thursday, September 2: Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff.
Friday: Crestview at Wayne Trace, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
WERT
Friday: Van Wert at Defiance, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday: Norfolk St. at Toledo Rockets, 5:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
