On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Thursday, September 2: Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff.

Friday: Crestview at Wayne Trace, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

WERT

Friday: Van Wert at Defiance, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday: Norfolk St. at Toledo Rockets, 5:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.