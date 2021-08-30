Weekend HS volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer

Crestview 8 Lima Sr. 0 (girls)

LIMA — Katelyn Castle and Addison Williman each scored three goals and Crestview cruised to an 8-0 win over Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium on Saturday morning.

Adessa Alvarez added a pair of goals and an assist for the Lady Knights (3-0), while Williman had three assists. Emily Brower had an assist and Emily Karcher had five saves.

Crestview will play at Miller City on Tuesday.

Lima Central Catholic 1 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic edged Lincolnview 1-0 in a defensive struggled at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Lancers to 0-4 on the season.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host New Knoxville on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Crestview 2 Stryker 0

Archbold 2 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview split Saturday’s tri-match, beating Stryker then falling to Archbold.

Match figures were not available.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 1

Antwerp won the first set but Lincolnview rallied to defeat Antwerp 20-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16 on Saturday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the Lancers with 16 kills and 16 digs, while Breck Evans had a team high 23 digs, followed by Ashlyn Price (19) and Emma Bowersock (16). McKayla Blankemeyer had nine kills, Evans had four aces and Bowersock finished with three aces.

The Lancers (3-0) will travel to Continental today.