Williamson, Beining crowned 2021 Jr. Fair King & Queen

Shown are the 2021 Junior Fair royalty: King and Queen runners-up Evan Scarlett and Tyra Trentman and 2021 King and Queen Braxton Williamson and Cassidy Beining. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Braxton Williamson and Cassidy Beining were named the 2021 Junior Fair king and queen during a ceremony held Sunday afternoon in the Marsh Foundation Auditorium.

Williamson is the son of Bridget and Cody Williamson and is a senior at Vantage Career Center and Crestview High School. At Crestview, he is involved in the band, while his non-school activities include Junior Fair Board, 4-H camp counselor, Boy Scouts, and the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church youth group.

The new Junior Fair king represented Harrison Jolly Boosters 4-H Club and has held the offices of president, vice president, and treasurer for the club. During his time in 4-H, he has taken turkeys, ducks, dairy goats, meat goats, and gardening projects to the fair.

Beining is the daughter of Craig and Kelly Beining and is a senior at Delphos St. John’s High School, where she is a member of the varsity golf team, Future Business Leaders of America, and is a Junior Optimist. Outside school, she volunteers for Delphos St. John’s Fall Festival Kiwanis events, the Give Back Program, is a Canal Days volunteer, and works with the Ohio 309 clean-up crew. The new Junior Fair queen represented Delphos FFA chapter, for which she currently holds the position of reporter. She had taken market hogs and turkeys to the fair.

The Junior Fair king runner-up is Evan Scarlett, son of Terry and Amanda Scarlett, while the Junior Fair queen runner-up is Tyra Trentman, daughter of Dave and Elaine Trentman.

Also crowned Sunday were the Species and Project princesses.

Those included Goat Princess Tara Radabaugh, daughter of Paul and Michelle Radabaugh; Swine Princess Briann Scudder, daughter of Joy Flum; Dairy Princess Olive Dumbrow, daughter of Trischa and Rueben Dumbrow; Rabbit Princess Dakotah Nihiser, daughter of Adam and Cristal Nihiser; Poultry Princess Josie Williamson, daughter of Bridget and Cody Williamson; Beef Princess Addie Sorgen, daughter of Phil and Jill Sorgen; and Project Princess Melissa Joseph, daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph.

Preliminary judges for the Junior Fair king and queen candidates were Austin Sheets, Lauren Buchanan, and Torie Bockey. Emcees were Cody and Chloee Gamble, who were, respectively, the 2020 Junior Fair king and the 2015 Junior Fair queen.

The Coronation Committee includes Junior Fair Advisor Cheyenne Oechsle, Morgan Anspach, Sidney Davis, Breck Evans, Katie Gamble, Lilly Hempfling, and Maceyn Snyder.

Sponsors for the event include the Senior Fair Board, Straley Realty & Auctioneers, the 4-H Council, Ryan Mohr, Laudick’s Jewelry, Slusher’s Jewelry, Barnes Photography, Phill and Chris Campbell, Fettig’s Flowers, Loretta Williams and family in honor of Haydn, the Randy Mueller family, Van Wert Cattlemen’s Association, the Van Wert Dairy Service Unit, the Chris Lobsiger family, Cooper Foods, and several anonymous donors.

The new Junior Fair royalty will be busy this week and early next week as they preside over the 2021 Van Wert County Fair, which starts this Tuesday, August 31, and runs through next Monday, September 6. The quartet received their first chance to do so shortly after being crowned as they helped with the Cloverbud graduation held immediately after the coronation, as well as the 4-H Fashion Revue and the 4-H and Junior Fair awards ceremony.