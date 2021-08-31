Area couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Independent staff and submitted information

Lyla and Jim Caris

Mr. and Mrs. James J. Caris of Paulding recently celebrated their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary.

Jim Caris and Lyla Kay Wilkin were married August 26, 1961, at Mt. Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church in Grover Hill, with the Rev. Mark Burden officiating. Standing up as witnesses for the couple were Roger and Rosalie McClure.

The couple has five children: Sharon (David) Arens of Sherwood; Bruce (Cheryl) Caris of Sherwood; James M. (Angie) Caris of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brian (Susan) Caris of Lima; and Karen Caris of Defiance. They also have four grandchildren: Madison (Garrett) Jones, Bailey Caris, Pauly Caris, and Belle Caris.