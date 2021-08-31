Crestview at Wayne Trace ticket info
Submitted information
There will be no pre-sale tickets for Friday’s Crestview at Wayne Trace varsity football game.
All tickets at the gate will be $6.
POSTED: 08/31/21 at 3:55 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
