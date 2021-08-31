HS volleyball, golf, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Continental 0

CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview had no trouble with Continental, winning in impressive fashion on the road 25-14, 25-6, 25-8 on Monday.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 13 kills and 11 digs, while Breck Evans finished with 16 assists. Emma Bowersock had four aces in the win.

The Lancers (4-0) will host Ottoville tonight.

Golf

Van Wert 169 Wapakoneta 180

At Willow Bend, Van Wert improved to 5-2 (3-1 WBL) in dual matches with a 169-180 victory over Wapakoneta on Monday.

Freshman Keaton Foster finished as the match medalist for the first time with a score of 37, while Jace Fast shot a 40. Blake Bohyer carded a 44 and Sam Houg tallied a 48.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Lincolnview 167 Allen East 169

HARROD — Dane Ebel shot a 39, a career best for nine holes, and Lincolnview enjoyed a two-stroke win over Allen East, winning 167-169 at Colonial Golf Course on Monday.

Evan Miller was two strokes behind at 41, Aiden Hardesty fired a 42 and Grant Glossett and Avery Slusher each finished with a 44. Landon Price shot a 45.

Ada (214) and Spencerville (252) also competed at the quad.

Lincolnview (6-0 NWC) will host Antwerp and Lima Central Catholic today.

Ottoville 157 Crestview 195

Crestview’s Will Sharpe shot a 40 but Ottoville topped the Knights 157-195 at Hickory Sticks on Monday.

Evan Scarlett finished with a 46, followed by Trey Skelton (54) and Brady Petrie (55).

Ottoville’s Carter Schnipke (36) was the match medalist and Dru Hilvers (38) was the runner-up medalist. Michael Turnwald (41) and Keaton Schnipke (42) rounded out the scoring for the Big Green.

Crestview will host Parkway today.

Jefferson 235 Crestview 237

Crestview shot a season low but Delphos Jefferson edged the Lady Knights 235-237.

Elizabeth Gent led Crestview with a 50, followed by Mattie Leppard (56 runner-up medalist), Ashley Motycka (60) and Cameron Sinn (71). Delphos Jefferson was led by match medalist Rachel Ryan (53), while Chloe Kroger and Ariel Wallace each shot a 60, and Zada Grogg fired a 62.

Crestview will face Archbold, Antwerp and Liberty Center at Pond-A-River today.



Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 4 Van Wert 1

OTTAWA — Van Wert freshman Mandy Burenga won at third singles but Ottawa-Glandorf recorded a 4-1 win over the Lady Cougars on Monday.

Burenga defeated Morgan Schroeder 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

At first singles, Sami Ellerbrock defeated Grace Lott 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, while Alyse Balbaugh beat Natalie Benner 6-2, 6-1.

O-G’s first doubles team of Morgan Welch and Lauryn Bockrath topped Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce 6-1, 6-2 and at second doubles, Kristi Schnerg and Kayla Brickner defeated Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 7-6 (7-1) 6-0.

The JV doubles team of Olivia Rutkowski/Sophie Gearhart earned a 6-1 win.

Van Wert will host Shawnee on Thursday.