Humane shelter donation…

Billy Knoll and Jeremy Buechner (above) present Van Wert County Humane Society board members Jeff Hood, Franki Eggleston, and Deb Sealscott with a contribution of $4,476 to the Humane Society’s capital campaign. Knoll and Buechner both participated in the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge 2020 and also hosted a fundraiser this summer on behalf of the Humane Society and Family of Addicts. The fundraiser, held at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, featured 50/50 drawings and a silent auction. All proceeds were divided equally between the two charities. Humane Society photo