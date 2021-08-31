The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021

Humane shelter donation…

Billy Knoll and Jeremy Buechner (above) present Van Wert County Humane Society board members Jeff Hood, Franki Eggleston, and Deb Sealscott with a contribution of $4,476 to the Humane Society’s capital campaign. Knoll and Buechner both participated in the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge 2020 and also hosted a fundraiser this summer on behalf of the Humane Society and Family of Addicts. The fundraiser, held at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, featured 50/50 drawings and a silent auction. All proceeds were divided equally between the two charities. Humane Society photo

