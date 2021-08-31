Jacquelyn S. Shrum

Jacquelyn S. Shrum, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born August 24, 1937, in Van Wert, to Donald and Renata (Frosch) Geisman, who both preceded her in death.

On August 18, 1956, she married the love of her life, Archie Shrum. Together, they shared years of memories.

Jacquelyn was a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School. She retired from Aeroquip in 1993 after 34 years as an inspector.

Jacqueline was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she was past president of the church Altar Guild, the church Ladies Guild and was past zone vice president of LWML. She was also a longtime member of WBA.

She is survived by her husband, Archie, of Van Wert; a son, David (Michelle) Shrum of Delaware (Ohio); two daughters, Susan (Randy) Heppeard and Marilyn (James) Tomlinson, both of Van Wert; a sister, Judy (Tony) Todd of South Carolina; two brothers, Donald Geisman Jr. of Georgia and Kenneth Geisman of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Schroeder, Marie Fisher, and Betty Germann.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Jacquelyn`s memory may be sent to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund or Lutheran Hour Ministries.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.