Lissie Jean (Talbott) Kirk

Lissie Jean (Talbott) Kirk, born July 12, 1942, to Floyd and Mae (Back) Talbott, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday August 29, 2021, with family by her side.

In 1963, she married the love of her life, Phillip Kirk Sr., who survives her at home.

Lissie was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and a sister.

In addition to her husband, Phillip, she is survived by her children, Jeannie (Randy) Michaelson of Willshire, Vickie (Joseph) Eilerman of Elida, and Phillip Kirk Jr. of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Mathew Kirk, Amanda (Josh) Miller, Ashley (Shane) Holten, and Randy Michaelson Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Jim) Scott and Laura (Leonard) Subler; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lissie was a devout Christian who was loved by so many. She loved singing in a family Gospel group called The Singing Soul Seekers and loved going to church and spending time with friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She truly was one of God’s Greatest Angels on this earth.

There will be a celebration of life service at a date to be determined.

She will be forever loved and never forgotten.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.