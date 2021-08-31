Love INC offers transformational classes

Independent staff and submitted information

Love INC is offering a fall lineup of two transformational classes that are available to anyone in Van Wert County.

Affirming Potential is a 10-week class that helps attendees explore how they became who they are today and then guides them in a process to discover what’s next and to set goals to live out their future. Faith and Finance is a 10-week class that teaches best practices of financial health in a fun and engaging way.

Love INC Executive Director Erica Petrie says of these classes: “Affirming Potential and Faith and Finances are excellent classes that can be of benefit to anyone in our community who is looking to learn and grow in an encouraging and uplifting environment.”

Both classes will be held on Tuesdays, starting September 14, at Love INC (216 E. Central Ave.). Weekly incentives will be provided to participants.

To learn more or register call Love INC at 419.203.5730.