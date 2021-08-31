MSVW, Humane Society to have pet event

Independent staff and submitted information

Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert County Humane Society are partnering for the first-ever Wag Around Downtown event to be held this Friday, September 3, at 6 p.m. during MSVW’s First Friday event.

“We are super excited for our First Friday September 3 event,” said MSVW Executive Director Mitch Price.

Several downtown businesses, to be announced the day of the event, will be handing out dog treats. The path of the walk is roughly a mile long and will begin at Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley, across from the Van Wert County Courthouse. The walk will end at the alley, where participants can get their photos taken with their pets.

Registration is $30 and includes a pet gift bag and “Wag Around Downtown” logo t-shirt (those registering the day of the event may not receive a shirt until after the event date). Those interested can register the day of the event or early by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/163252058301.

All dogs must be on a leash, be people-friendly, and be social with other animals. Animal waste disposal bags will be provided. Sign-in and day-of registration begins at 5:30 p.m. in Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley on Friday.

All proceeds for the event will directly benefit the Van Wert County Humane Society shelter.