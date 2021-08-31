Rose Marie (Voltz) McClure

Rose Marie (Voltz) McClure, 92, of Harrison Township, died Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

She was born March 13, 1929, in Willshire Township, the daughter of Rudolph Howard and Harriet Ethel (Hey) Voltz, who both precede her in death. On December 30, 1950, she married Carl Junior McClure at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and he also preceded her in death on April 10, 2003.

Survivors include her four sons, William (Brenda) McClure of Van Wert, Jay McClure of Van Wert, Richard (Lynn) McClure of Ohio City and Michael (Karen) McClure of Wren; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Suzi L. McClure of Van Wert.

Rose was the last of six in the Voltz family. She was preceded in death by three sisters, E. Patricia Schaadt, Virginia E. Meyette, and Ivadore Myers; two brothers, Robert and Billy Voltz; and a son, Jody L. McClure.

Rose was a 1947 graduate of Wren High School. She retired December 31, 1988, from the Cooperative Extension Service in Van Wert. She was a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America and the Women’s Fellowship. Rose had been a member of the Van Wert County Hospital Lady Board of Managers, Wren Garden Club, Church Women United, and the Hoaglin-Jackson Sunrise Club.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Wren Ballpark Association.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.