VW Fair to offer educational opportunities

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Fair has always provided many educational opportunities to participants and spectators.

As people walk through the barns and watch local youths and their families prepare their livestock for a show, they should stop and ask questions. Stop by the Milk Parlor at milking time and learn about the process. Take a walk through the Junior Fair, Commercial, Agricultural, and Fine Arts buildings and see what the community has been doing over the past year. And don’t forget the Little Red Schoolhouse, where students’ artwork is displayed.

This year the Fair Board is taking it even a step further by offering an Education Tent near the former Legion Chicken Shack. This new venue will host a variety of entertaining, yet educational, programs.

Things will kick off Thursday, September 2, with some science fun as the program Whiz Bang is presented at 2, 4, and 6 p.m. On Friday, September 3, the tent will host a full day of Whiz Bang (1, 3, and 5 p.m.) and The Blooms (2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m.). On Saturday, September 4, Sunday, September 5, and Monday, September 6, shows will begin at 1 p.m. and rotate each hour between Animal Magic and The Blooms.

Also, for children who would like to experience what it is like behind the wheel of a tractor, the Van Wert County Farm Bureau will host Kids Dream Day on the north side of the racetrack from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

A very special addition this year is “The Spirit of America’s Story, which features “The Wall”, sponsored by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office, that will be located in the Commercial Building all week.