165th VW County fair now officially open

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 165th edition of the Van Wert County Fair got officially underway Tuesday evening with ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremonies, while the County Historical Society added its own event to the festivities by opening a time capsule first buried in the yard of the Clark House/Historical Museum back in 1971 to celebrate the county’s 150th anniversary.

Van Wert County Historical Society Trustee Theresa Mengerink holds a banner from the county’s sesquicentennial celebration in 1971 that was included in a time capsule opened Tuesday at the fair. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The time capsule opening by trustees of the Historical Society was part of activities celebrating the county’s 200th birthday this year. A number of items, including a local newspaper and a large sesquicentennial (150th) banner (see photo at right), were found inside the capsule when it was opened.

Tuesday at the fair is generally a day of preparation for upcoming livestock shows, with weigh-in for several livestock classes held that day. Judging did take place, however, for farm products, flowers, and baked goods in the Agricultural Building

Those wanting to see harness racing had their opportunity to do so in front of the grandstand following the fair’s official opening at 6:30 p.m., while FFA and 4-H members participated in a Barnyard Challenge and other games in the Farm Focus Arena.

Entertainment on Tuesday included Gospel singer Randy Long in the Music Pavilion and ventriloquist Comedy Bob in the Entertainment Tent.

Wednesday marks the first full day of the fair, with activities beginning that morning throughout the fairgrounds. The day is also Senior Citizens Day, meaning those age 60 and above receive free admission until 4 p.m.

CHP is also having a Senior Citizens program in the Music Pavilion, starting at 10 a.m., along with free doughnuts for seniors. The Entertainment Tent activities also includes two shows by Comedy Bob at 3 and 8 p.m., another show by him at the Grandstand at 6 p.m., followed by the Cheer Competition at 6:30 that evening. Dancer by Gina will also perform in the Entertainment Tent at 6 Wednesday evening, while sax player Tom Kennerk will perform in the Music Pavilion at 1 p.m. and the Van Wert Area Community Band will perform at 7 that evening.

The Junior Fair livestock shows will also get underway on Wednesday with the Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish shows held in the Farm Focus Arena, starting at 6 p.m.