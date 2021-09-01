Entries sought for Photography Exhibit

Call for Entry! Our 44th Annual Photography Exhibit is ramping up and we need your photographs! Open to both adults and youth, amateur or professional, this exhibit is a great way to earn prize money! Entry forms are available online at: wassenbergartcenter.org or can be picked up at the art center. Forms can be emailed by request at: info@wassenbergartcenter.org. The exhibit will open with a free, public reception on October 7 and will be on view through November 7.

“Abandoned” by Spencer McGee

Varied Perspectives, our current exhibit will be on view through September 12. These remarkable, large format works are created by art students from Bowling Green State University. The group of paintings are based on explorations of atmosphere, diversity in education and life after a pandemic. Etta Gallaway, Tiarra Tufts and Isabel Wolke have reasonably priced their work and would be a great addition to any collection.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m. – noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtReach is back! We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages 7 on up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wasssenbergartcenter.org.