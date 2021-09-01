Lima man gets prison for felonious assault

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were sentenced this week during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Drentae Moore, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of 6-9 years on each of two counts of felonious assault, each a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the terms to run concurrent to each other and also gave Moore credit for 160 days already served.

CJ Nall, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on a charge of child endangering, a felony of the third degree. Nall was given credit for 134 days already served.

Calahan Wolfrum, 20, of Van Wert, was sentenced by Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh to five years of community control, including up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of attempted corrupting of another with drugs, a felony of the third degree. Wolfrum must also have no illegal drugs or alcohol in his possession, have no contact with the victim in the case, not leave the state without permission, have no firearms, and maintain employment after completing the WORTH Center program. He was remanded to jail until he is transported to the WORTH Center.

Faith Sevitz, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including up to six months in the WORTH Center, and possible drug court after completing the WORTH Center program, after admitting to violating her probation. She must also perform 200 hours of community service.

Beth Wright-McCarthy, 52, of Convoy, was sentenced to 180 days in jail each on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree. The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and Wright-McCarthy was given credit for 91 days already served, leaving a total of 89 days yet to be served.

Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Adkins was given credit for 26 days already served. In a separate hearing, Adkins pleaded no contest to a charge of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He was found guilty of the charge and a presentence investigation was ordered, with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Monday, September 27.

Two people were also arraigned this past week.

Cory Spencer, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, with the further specification that he used $120 in the commission of the crime. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the condition that he report to probation every Tuesday and Thursday between 8 and 9 a.m. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 15.

Christopher Spanos, 51, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 21.