Patriots announce Freedom Fest activities

Independent staff and submitted information

The Heart Land Patriots’ third annual Freedom Fest will be held in Fountain Park on Saturday, September 11.

Festivities for the family-friendly event will begin with the American Legion Post 178 Color Guard presenting the and Sheila Chilcote-Collins singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Following “The Pledge of Allegiance,” a local pastor will give the Invocation.

The Patriots will remember 9/11 and celebrate the unity people felt on 9/12 as America came together to defend itself. Patriotic music will be played until the arrival of the featured speaker, Pat Miller, a conservative patriotic Christian who has a daily radio show on Fort Wayne, Indiana, radio station WOWO.

There will be several lunch choices available from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Games for the children will start at 1 p.m., including yard darts, corn hole, bean bag toss, and Frisbee toss.

While those activities are underway, the band Blind Date will play hits from the 1950s to the ‘90s. During band breaks, there will be a K-9 demonstration, State Representative Craig Riedel will speak, and several local organizations will have tables set up with displays. There will also be raffle drawings.