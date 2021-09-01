Project Believe gives backpacks to Marsh

Independent staff and submitted information

Project Believe has once again stepped up to help students at The Marsh Foundation start school on a positive note. Last week, representatives visited campus with a delivery of backpacks and school supplies for all students.

The organization, which originated in 2009, began by donating Christmas gifts to children in residential facilities. It now is also active on Easter, Valentine’s Day, and the start of the school year. Tammie Rafferty, the group’s founder, was initially inspired to help others by her own daughter’s circumstances.

Shown are (from the left) Marsh School teachers Kevin Longstreth and Mandy Looser, Lavoie, librarian Joy Caldwell, and Breese with this year’s donation. Marsh photo

This year, Bob Lavoie visited the campus to present the backpacks and supplies to Marsh Foundation School Principal Robbie Breese and teachers.

“We feel very fortunate that Project Believe has chosen to continue to assist The Marsh Foundation in our mission of inspiring hope to our children,” said Breese. “Our students and teachers are very excited to accept the backpacks and supplies as we return to the classroom this school year.”

Learn more about Project Believe by visiting its website at http://project-believe.net or by contacting Rafferty directly at projectbelieve@live.com.